TASMAC salesman arrested for diluting liquor

Kumbakonam: A salesman working in a TASMAC outlet at Vadampokki street in Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam was arrested for selling liquor by mixing water in it.

The malpractice came to light during the surprise check by the flying squad led by TASMAC District Manager A. Poongothai in the outlet on Wednesday. The flying squad also seized alcohol bottles in which water was mixed and conducted enquiry. The bottles were later handed over to Prohibition Enforcement Wing Police, Kumbakonam Sub-Division.

Based on Poongothai’s complaint, police registered a case and arrested the salesman Madhavan (40), who was also suspended.

Poongothai warned of stern action against erring staff.