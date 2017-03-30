FLASH NEWS China’s president Xi is to meet US President Trump on April 6-7 in Florida, according to Chinese foreign ministry Lloyd’s of London to open Brussels office due to Brexit reports Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos becomes world’s second richest man O. Panneerselvam inaugurates RK Nagar party office, releases manifesto for RK Nagar by-polls Hawaii federal judge extends order blocking Trump travel ban reports Electricity tariff for domestic consumers in Uttarakhand hiked by 5.72%

Coimbatore


TASMAC salesman arrested for diluting liquor

Covai Post Network
March 30, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kumbakonam: A salesman working in a TASMAC outlet at Vadampokki street in Thirunageswaram near Kumbakonam was arrested for selling liquor by mixing water in it.

The malpractice came to light during the surprise check by the flying squad led by TASMAC District Manager A. Poongothai in the outlet on Wednesday. The flying squad also seized alcohol bottles in which water was mixed and conducted enquiry. The bottles were later handed over to Prohibition Enforcement Wing Police, Kumbakonam Sub-Division.

Based on Poongothai’s complaint, police registered a case and arrested the salesman Madhavan (40), who was also suspended.

Poongothai warned of stern action against erring staff.

