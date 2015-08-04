FLASH NEWS Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi Heavy security deployment in North Campus of the Delhi University ahead of ABVP’s protest today

Coimbatore


TEA demands interest subvention for garment exporters

Covai Post Network
August 4, 2015

Coimbatore: The Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) has appealed to the Central Government to announce the 3 percent Interest Subvention Scheme for the benefit of garment exporters.

In a statement, the TEA president A. Sakthivel, said, “According to the third bi-monthly monetary policy statement for the year 2015-16, announced by the RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on August 4, the Repo Rate has remained unchanged at 7.25 percent. The Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) also is unchanged at 4 percent. The RBI Governor said that headline inflation is at elevated levels and banks are yet to pass on the full benefits of previous rate cuts.”

The TEA was disappointed over the announcements, and, in a reaction to the monetary policy announcements, he said, “The knitwear exporters were expecting some reduction in Repo Rate in third bi monthly monetary policy of 2015 – 16. Unfortunately, it did not happen.”

“At this juncture, we strongly request the Central Government to announce a 3% Interest Subvention Scheme on Rupee Packing Credit to employment intensive garment sector immediately with retrospective effect from April 1, 2015 for the growth of exports,” he demanded.

Comments 8
Many thanks for sharing. Chelsea http://www.maillotdefoot-euro.com/ [Chelsea] - Sep 10, 2016
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thanks again cheap air max shoes cheap http://www.abacuschauffeurs.ie/images/locker.php?qs=cheap-air-max-shoes-cheap [cheap air max shoes cheap] - Oct 03, 2016
Do you have any video of that? I'd want to find out some additional information. Nike Air Max 90 Herr Running Skor Vit Bl氓 Svart Apelsin http://www.dekko.se/web/hem/whole.asp?ko=Nike-Air-Max-90-Herr-Running-Skor-Vit-Bla-Svart-Apelsin [Nike Air Max 90 Herr Running Skor Vit Bl氓 Svart Apelsin] - Oct 05, 2016
Hello, how's it going? Just shared this post with a colleague, we had a good laugh. nike free sverige http://www.hammarsvens.se/class.asp?bw=id-5016 [nike free sverige] - Oct 07, 2016
I would like to express appreciation to the writer just for bailing me out of such a dilemma. After looking out throughout the the web and obtaining recommendations which were not powerful, I figured my life was over. Being alive without the solutions to the issues you've sorted out as a result of your entire article content is a serious case, as well as the kind which could have in a negative way damaged my entire career if I hadn't noticed the website. Your good talents and kindness in playing with all the stuff was very helpful. I'm not sure what I would've done if I had not come upon such a point like this. I am able to now relish my future. Thank you very much for your high quality and results-oriented help. I won't hesitate to suggest your blog post to any person who ought to have care about this area. nike air force one high http://www.eumill.it/victory.cfm?fg=nike-air-force-one-high [nike air force one high] - Oct 08, 2016
Want to play multiplayer online games, you can give a suggestion Poe4orbs http://seudos.com/blog/31675/buying-safe-poe-orbs-from-poe4orbs-com-to-avoid-scamming/ [Poe4orbs] - Jan 07, 2017
You are a god class game player ESOMalls https://myspace.com/esomalls [ESOMalls] - Jan 13, 2017
"My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to checking out your web page again." [eebest8 back] - Mar 02, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS