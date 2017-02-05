Tea vendor dies of swine flu

A 59-year-old tea vendor died of swine flu in Athirampattinam in the district.

Nagaraj, the tea vendor and resident of Subramaniar Koil Street in Athirampattinam, was admitted to the Government Hospital on January 25 after he complained of incessant vomit and high temperature.

After a couple of days, he was shifted to Government Hospital in Pattukottai. As there was no sign of improvement, he was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur on February 1 where he was diagnosed to be suffering from swine flu. As his condition worsened, he was referred to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) on Saturday.

He, however, died at last night.