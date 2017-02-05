FLASH NEWS Sasikala to be next CM, Panneerselvam quits ICC to ban venues with poor quality pitches and outfields Trump Sena formed in UP to support BJP, stop Hindu migration Rare monkey species spotted in Africa for first time Polling in a Goa booth cancelled over faulty procedure Chennai oil spill hasn’t affected marine life: Tamil Nadu CM If you don’t vote, you have no right to blame govt: SC Sweden pledges to cut all greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 Punjab polls: Voter turnout recorded at 78.62%

Coimbatore


Tea vendor dies of swine flu

Covai Post Network
February 5, 2017

A 59-year-old tea vendor died of swine flu in Athirampattinam in the district.

Nagaraj, the tea vendor and resident of Subramaniar Koil Street in Athirampattinam, was admitted to the Government Hospital on January 25 after he complained of incessant vomit and high temperature.

After a couple of days, he was shifted to Government Hospital in Pattukottai. As there was no sign of improvement, he was admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur on February 1 where he was diagnosed to be suffering from swine flu. As his condition worsened,  he was referred to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) on Saturday.

He, however, died at last night.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS