Coimbatore


Teachers Day celebrated at Stanes school

Covai Post Network
September 6, 2016

Students of the Stanes School-CBSE presented various cultural activities as part of Teachers Day celebrations.

Addressing the students and teachers, A. Benjamin, school principal said teachers were the source of knowledge and wisdom, who stand by us at every step we take guiding throughout. “Let us take the opportunity to convey our wishes to all our teachers, who have given impeachable contribution in shaping your personality. Teachers are the back bone of our society. They play a key role in shaping and building students’ personality and make them ideal citizens of the country and make a great impact on the growth, development and well being of the students and nation,” he said.

The highlight of the celebration was the performance of students of class V who enacted like their teachers.

