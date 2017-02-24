FLASH NEWS Jayalalitha niece Deepa Jayakumar launches new platform, to contest bypolls soon Farmers affected by drought will be compensated within 5 days :TN CM Coimbatore Govt.Hospital will be upgraded at a cost of 300crore rupees :TN CM Rahul is still not mature, give him time: Sheila Dikshit Prosthetic fingers on sale to rig UP election: Report Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in domestic Test season Man smashes 124 coconuts in 1 minute to set world record Male cops punch woman during Ramjas College protest Job cuts at Snapdeal could rise up to 2,500: Report Kim Jong-nam killed by chemical weapon: Malaysian police

Team to keep elephants away from Modi venue

Covai Post Network
February 24, 2017
Beyond beefing up the security in Coimbatore district for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to attend a private function at the foothills of Vellingiri, a special security team of the forest department has been deployed to ensure that wild elephants do not come near the venues.

It is to be high profile guests, including Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy and his counterparts from Rajasthan and Maharashtra attending the event.

Since the venue is very close to the ghat region and elephants passing through the area are a common scenario, Forest Department personnel have been deployed to keep elephants away.

The team is led by rangers C. Dinesh Kumar and M. Senthil Kumar and has foresters, guards, watchers and anti-poaching staff.

