Team to keep elephants away from Modi venue

Beyond beefing up the security in Coimbatore district for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to attend a private function at the foothills of Vellingiri, a special security team of the forest department has been deployed to ensure that wild elephants do not come near the venues.

It is to be high profile guests, including Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy and his counterparts from Rajasthan and Maharashtra attending the event.

Since the venue is very close to the ghat region and elephants passing through the area are a common scenario, Forest Department personnel have been deployed to keep elephants away.

The team is led by rangers C. Dinesh Kumar and M. Senthil Kumar and has foresters, guards, watchers and anti-poaching staff.