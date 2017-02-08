Techfest ’17 – A platform for upcoming technocrats

Around 150 participants from 15 colleges showed their skills in ‘Techfest’17,’ an inter-collegiate technical fest on Feb 7.

The event was organised by the Department of Information Technology, Sankara College of Science and Commerce at its campus at Saravanampatty.

The aim of this techfest was to find the best technocrats from various competing colleges and reward them to add fuel to their aspirations.

Competitions like Paper Presentation, Code Jam, Brainstorming and Gaming were held. Prelims were conducted for Code Jam, Brainstorming and Gaming, and the selected teams participated in the final rounds to claim their place.

In Paper Presentation, the first prize was won by Vishnu Mohan and Alagammai of SNR Sons College and second prize by Christina and Sreenidhi of Sri Krishna Arts and Science College. In Code Jam, Sivraj of Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya won the first prize followed by Karthikeyan of Pioneer College of Arts and Science.

In Brainstorming, Santhosh and Harish of Sri Krishna Arts and Science College won the first prize and Vidyavarshni and Sowparniga of Sri Krishna Arts and Science College won the second prize.

In the Gaming event, Balachandran of Pioneer College of Arts and Science and Sibin of Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya came first and second respectively.

The winners were awarded attractive cash prizes. Nithya Ramachandran, Deputy Joint Secretary of Sankara Educational Institutions, distributed the prizes.