Coimbatore


Techie’s murder very unfortunate: U.S Embassy official

Covai Post Network
March 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Expressing deep regrets over the murder of an Indian techie Srinivasa Kuchibhotla at Kansas in USA, a senior diplomat from the U.S. Embassy, today termed it as “very unfortunate”.

“I hate these types of incidents, which are really unfortunate. But Americans are not against Indians,” Counsellor for Cultural Affairs in the Embassy, Dr. Craig L. Dicker, told reporters here.

However, he refused to comment on the remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump with regard to those working in that nation from other countries and said it was also not fair to comment.

Rumours were being spread about denial of visa to foreigners, including Indians, he said adding that the visas were being issued to students and those going for job from India.

