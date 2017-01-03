Techies, sharp shooters and students hunt down sambars to celebrate New Year

Following the first report of 11 persons arrested at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary for killing two sambars, more details have surfaced. According to a source, the accused, booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, had photographed themselves with the carcasses of the animals hunted, which have been duly seized by the officials. The source confirmed that eight of the accused are from Bangalore. Rafiq Ahmed (44), a real estate agent from Richmond Town, a gold medallist in shooting, is missing.

The source lists down the accused, namely Mohammed Sameer Ahmed (29), a Karnataka State Rifle Association member; Akhtar Ahmed (67), coffee estate owner from Sakleshpur; Mohammed Rizwan (46), a timber business owner and planter from Sakleshpur; Syed Ahmed (30), an environmental engineer; Meer Nakeeb Ali (18), a PU student at Jain College; Meer Nayyer Ali (30) of Global Travels Pvt Ltd; Meer Mudassar Ali (23), an employee at Infosys, and the other four are from Attigundi village, Chikamagalur district – Aruna (23), Harish (25), Chetan (26) and Prasanna (18).

It is shocking to know of such incidents that have been legally banned, carried out by a group of educated people, showing total disregard towards animals and the laws protecting them.