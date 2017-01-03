FLASH NEWS PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online Paytm says gets RBI nod to formally launch payments bank Housing finance major HDFC and state-run Bank of India cut benchmark lending rates by up to 0.90 percentage point. MoS Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale bats for Dalits, says want quota for Dalits in cricket team Air Space violation by Pak: Pak UAV came around 400m inside Indian Air Space in Uri Sector at LoC on Jan1,reports Nanjil Sampath leaves AIADMK Teesta Setalvad chargesheeted by CBI in FCRA violation case, reports ₹8 lakh fake notes in 2000 denomination seized in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Four arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested by CBI in Rose valley scam case.

Coimbatore


Techies, sharp shooters and students hunt down sambars to celebrate New Year

Covai Post Network
January 3, 2017

Following the first report of 11 persons arrested at Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary for killing two sambars, more details have surfaced. According to a source, the accused, booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, had photographed themselves with the carcasses of the animals hunted, which have been duly seized by the officials. The source confirmed that eight of the accused are from Bangalore. Rafiq Ahmed (44), a real estate agent from Richmond Town, a gold medallist in shooting, is missing.

The source lists down the accused, namely Mohammed Sameer Ahmed (29), a Karnataka State Rifle Association member; Akhtar Ahmed (67), coffee estate owner from Sakleshpur; Mohammed Rizwan (46), a timber business owner and planter from Sakleshpur; Syed Ahmed (30), an environmental engineer; Meer Nakeeb Ali (18), a PU student at Jain College; Meer Nayyer Ali (30) of Global Travels Pvt Ltd; Meer Mudassar Ali (23), an employee at Infosys, and the other four are from Attigundi village, Chikamagalur district – Aruna (23), Harish (25), Chetan (26) and Prasanna (18).

It is shocking to know of such incidents that have been legally banned, carried out by a group of educated people, showing total disregard towards animals and the laws protecting them.

