Technical team report to SC tomorrow

Covai Post Network
October 16, 2016
Chennai: The high-level technical team set up to assess the ground realities in the Cauvery basin areas of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will submit its report to the Supreme Court tomorrow.

Based on their findings, the Cauvery river water dispute case will be taken up for hearing by the apex court on Tuesday. A fresh judgment is expected to be pronounced by the court to Karnataka on releasing water from Cauvery.

During the two-day visit to Tamil Nadu recently, the 14-member team visited Stanley reservoir in Salem and Lower Bhavani dam in Erode before proceeding to the delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. On Tuesday last, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, PWD secretary S K Prabakar and other officials had a session with the expert team.

The team had collected information in the form of presentations by officials and representation from farmers, besides looking into the storage of reservoirs. During the meeting, the farmers impressed upon the team the need to direct Karnataka to release water to save standing crops. The Tamil Nadu camp is said to have detailed the imperative of its due share in the inter-state river to raise samba crops, which are withering due to inadequate water release from Karnataka reservoirs. The team was constituted by the Union Ministry for Water Resources.

Earlier, the team completed its field visit in Hemavathi, Kabini, Krishnarajasagar and Harangi reservoirs and visited the basin areas.

The team comprised of Central Water Commission chairman G S Jha, CWC member (Water Planning & Projects) S Masood Husain and CWC chief engineer (Krishna and Godavari Basin Organisation) R K Gupta, chief secretarieshis representatives, and chief engineers from the basin states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, the release of water from Karnataka has been stopped since last night. And from Mettur, the release of water for irrigational purpose in delta regions has been reduced from 18,000 cusecs to 16,000 cusecs since this morning.

