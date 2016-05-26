FLASH NEWS Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi Heavy security deployment in North Campus of the Delhi University ahead of ABVP’s protest today

Coimbatore


Teen drowns in Bhavani River

Covai Post Network
May 26, 2016

A 13-year-old boy drowned to death in the Bhavani River near Mettupalayam yesterday.

Sandeep Bala, a Class VIII student, had gone to play with friends yesterday but did not return even after 10 PM. The search for him turned futile and his parents filed a missing complaint at the Mettupalayam station.

Based on information that a boy was seen playing near the river late in the evening, the police and parents rushed to the spot and found his clothes on the bank of the river.

Though fire and rescue personnel arrived at the spot to search for the boy, they couldn’t because it had become very dark. The search resumed in the morning, and the boy’s body was found stuck in the slush, deep in the river. The body was sent for post mortem at Mettupalayam Government Hospital.

Just three days ago, on May 23, Elangovan, a Class III boy had drowned to death at the same spot.

