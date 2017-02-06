Teenage girl dies of high fever

A teenage migrant girl worker died of high fever at the Government Hospital today.

According to the police, 19-year-old Sharada, daughter of a migrant worker, Chotagopi, hailing from Jharkhand, was suffering from high fever for the last few days and was under treatment in a private hospital.

Sharada, who was working in a spinning mill, was admitted to the Government Hospital last night and died in the early hours of today without responding to the treatment, they said.

The hospital authorities are investigating the case history as to whether the deceased had any symptoms of dengue fever, they said.