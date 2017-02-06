FLASH NEWS I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale Jayalalithaa died of severe infection that damaged organs, say doctors Bacterial infection in blood was underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath: Dr Richard Beale We want to dispel rumours on Jayalalithaa’s condition, treatment: Dr Balaji, coordinator for ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Teenage girl dies of high fever

Covai Post Network
February 6, 2017
Image credit : File photo

A teenage migrant girl worker died of high fever at the Government Hospital today.

According to the police, 19-year-old Sharada, daughter of a migrant worker, Chotagopi, hailing from Jharkhand, was suffering from high fever for the last few days and was under treatment in a private hospital.

Sharada, who was working in a spinning mill, was admitted to the Government Hospital last night and died in the early hours of today without responding to the treatment, they said.

The hospital authorities are investigating the case history as to whether the deceased had any symptoms of dengue fever, they said.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS