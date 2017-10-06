06 Oct 2017, Edition - 815, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • VK Sasikala gets parole for 5 days, she had requested for 15 days parole
  • 6-year-old girl raped in school washroom; sweeper arrested
  • 5 Dead In Air Force Chopper Crash Near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang
  • Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran moves Supreme Court in two leaves symbol matter
  • BSNL Partners Lava, Micromax to Bundle Offers With Low-Cost Handsets
  • Sensex Surges Over 200 Points, Nifty Firm Above 9,950
  • PM Modi must take blame for jobs crisis: Yashwant Sinha to foreign media
  • Banwarilal Purohit takes oath as the Governor of Tamil Nadu
  • South Kerala expected to get heavy rainfall over the next couple of days
  • Air Force has the capability to locate, fix and strike across the border: Air Marshal BS Dhanoa
Coimbatore

Teenager kills self by consuming cow dung powder

Covai Post Network
October 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming cow dung powder in her house at Kamaraj Nagar near Sulur on Thursday.

According to police, Kiruba, daughter of Selvaraj and Bhuvaneswari, was looking disturbed in the evening after returning from her college. When she started vomitting suddenly, her parents rushed her to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where it was found that she had consumed cow dung powder. In spite of best efforts by the doctors, Kiruba died.

Following a complaint from her family members, Sulur police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC. The reason behind her extreme decision is unknown.

On learning about the incident, activists urged the authorities to ban the sale of cow dung powder in the district. There has been considerable increase in the number of suicide cases (using cow dung powder).

Speaking to Covai Post, activist A. Manoj said despite the State wide ban on cow dung powder, it was being sold in residential areas illegally in broad day light.

“The administration should ensure that the sale of the cow dung powder is banned so that people’s lives are saved,” he said and urged the police to take stern action against those selling the powder.

