Telecom Sector Skill Council signs MoU with Sri Krishna College

February 18, 2017
Telecom Sector Skill Council India has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology (SKCET) here.

The agreement was for mutual sharing of lab facilities and infrastructure, training and skill development, sharing of designs for creating new projects through the Research Incubation Cell (RIC), knowledge sharing, industry institute interactions and moving towards digital India programmes for technology enhancement.

Besides, expertise in the areas of network management, terminal equipment application development (Android-based App development), and telecom-embedded hardware development will be explored through this, according to a joint statement.

The college also set up RIC for helping students to build innovative ideas into useful outcomes, which was inaugurated by Council Director A Gururaj.

SKCET Cell is a student-initiated concept to promote the culture of R&D whereby students can come forward with their ideas and convert them into innovative projects, research publications or patents.

