Tempest in pantomine rocks Ooty

Staged thrice from morning to evening Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ brought in Pantomine by Helen O’Grady International,a well known Theatre and Drama Academy turned out to be the talk of the town here on Friday. In the process it generated considerable interest in stage plays among various sections of the society.

With hundreds of students from different parts of the district being among those who witnessed the play comprising a good deal of dance and pantomine,the tale bristled with drama, action, adventure and wonderfully crafted endearing characters.

The audience which was kept mesmerized and spellbound for about an hour and a half was transported through the universal values of joy, love, hatred, despair, jealousy, friendship, compassion and forgiveness.

Speaking to The Covai Post,the Chief Executive Officer of Helen O’Grady International Arpita Mittal said that with the performance in Ooty they had set in motion a series of shows in South India. She added that already about 27 shows had been staged in North India.