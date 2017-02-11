FLASH NEWS 63% voter turnout recorded in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh election: Election commission VK Sasikala meets MLAs at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur, Tamil Nadu TN Education Minister K Pandiarajan meets O Panneerselvam and offers support Inventor of light bulb, Thomas Edison was born on this day Nepal cricketer scores a double century in blind World Cup France retains spot as world’s most popular tourist spot Why no action against Cong if you’ve dossier: Kejriwal to PM India successfully test-fires its interceptor missile Don’t obstruct people in temple as they pray: HC to priests Egyptian woman weighing 500 kg reaches Mumbai for treatment

Tempest in pantomine rocks Ooty

D.Radhakrishnan
February 11, 2017

Staged thrice from morning to evening Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ brought in Pantomine by Helen O’Grady International,a well known Theatre and Drama Academy turned out to be the talk of the town here on Friday. In the process it generated considerable interest in stage plays among various sections of the society.

With hundreds of students from different parts of the district being among those who witnessed the play comprising a good deal of dance and pantomine,the tale bristled with drama, action, adventure and wonderfully crafted endearing characters.

The audience which was kept mesmerized and spellbound for about an hour and a half was transported through the universal values of joy, love, hatred, despair, jealousy, friendship, compassion and forgiveness.

Speaking to The Covai Post,the Chief Executive Officer of Helen O’Grady International Arpita Mittal said that with the performance in Ooty they had set in motion a series of shows in South India. She added that already about 27 shows had been staged in North India.

