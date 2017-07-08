Temple idols found desecrated

Tension prevailed in Pattanam in the rural limits this morning following desecration of three idols in a temple.

The damaged idols and defacement of some objects on the temple premises was noticed by one of the temple authorities, who informed the police.

The 150-year-old temple on the Kochi Highway has Iranya Karupparayan as presiding deity and the temple management had cleaned the temple premises in connection with a pooja last night, police said.

A temple committee member noticed the door of sanctum sanctorum broke open and idol of Iranya Karupparayan fallen from the pedestal.

Two other idols – Muniyappan and Ayyanar – were found broken and some tridents and spears around the temple detached and thrown away.

Sulur police registered a case on a complaint from the temple management, even as some VHP members and locals rushed to the temple, resulting in some tense moments. The situation is normal now, police added.