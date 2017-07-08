08 Jul 2017, Edition - 725, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Temple idols found desecrated

Covai Post Network
July 8, 2017
Tension prevailed in Pattanam in the rural limits this morning following desecration of three idols in a temple.

The damaged idols and defacement of some objects on the temple premises was noticed by one of the temple authorities, who informed the police.

The 150-year-old temple on the Kochi Highway has Iranya Karupparayan as presiding deity and the temple management had cleaned the temple premises in connection with a pooja last night, police said.

A temple committee member noticed the door of sanctum sanctorum broke open and idol of Iranya Karupparayan fallen from the pedestal.

Two other idols – Muniyappan and Ayyanar – were found broken and some tridents and spears around the temple detached and thrown away.

Sulur police registered a case on a complaint from the temple management, even as some VHP members and locals rushed to the temple, resulting in some tense moments. The situation is normal now, police added.

