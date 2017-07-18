Ten day Coimbatore book festival to begin on July 21

Coimbatore book festival , organised by Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) in association with Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association (CODISSIA), is starting on July 21.

About 170 publishers from Tamilnadu, Kerala, Karnataka, New delhi and Maharashtra are participating in the festival which will be held at CODISSIA.The festival will see 265 stalls, according to a press release.

Talking about the book festival writer Jeyamohan told The Covaipost, ” Previously, only publishers had organised book festivals with a marketing motive. But this book festival is different. It’s first priority is not to make profit. The traders are directly getting involved in the book festival. This deserves appreciation. The organisers are trying to make this one of the biggest book festivals in the nation. This way, Coimbatore is acting as a role model to the state”.

Writer Jayamohan will receive a lifetime achievement award in the book festival.

‘Illakiya koodal’ – a literary meeting with Tamil scholars and creators is to be held along with cultural programmes as a part of the festival.Visiting hours starts at 11.00 am and ends at 8.00 pm for the ten-day festival which ends on 31st July.