Ten undergoing treatment for H1N1

Even as the Health Department is taking all efforts to check the spread of H1N1 (swine flu) in this and neighbouring districts, at least 10 persons are undergoing treatment for the disease in the Government Hospital here.

The disease has taken a toll of four persons in the last 10 days, including a one-year-old boy from Salem, who died in a private hospital, which prompted authorities to speed up their efforts to check its spread.

With six persons already under treatment at the Government Hospital, four more, including two women – including a 77-year-old – have been admitted to the hospital last evening, hospital sources said.

All the four tested H1N1 positive and have been kept in the special ward, they said. However, the number of those undergoing treatment in private hospitals was not known and were brought to the Government Hospital in a critical stage, they said.