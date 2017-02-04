FLASH NEWS Punjab Elections 2017: Punjab has recorded 56.9% voter turnout till 3 pm 250,000 homes without power as storm hits France Goa Election 2017: Goa has recorded 67% voter turnout till 3 pm UP elections 2017: If voted to power, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days: PM Modi in Meerut, UP Eric Trump’s trip to Uruguay cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills Punjab Poll2017: Polling paused in some booths in Punjab as EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) stop working SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Coimbatore


Ten undergoing treatment for H1N1

Covai Post Network
February 4, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Even as the Health Department is taking all efforts to check the spread of H1N1 (swine flu) in this and neighbouring districts, at least 10 persons are undergoing treatment for the disease in the Government Hospital here.

The disease has taken a toll of four persons in the last 10 days, including a one-year-old boy from Salem, who died in a private hospital, which prompted authorities to speed up their efforts to check its spread.

With six persons already under treatment at the Government Hospital, four more, including two women – including a 77-year-old – have been admitted to the hospital last evening, hospital sources said.

All the four tested H1N1 positive and have been kept in the special ward, they said. However, the number of those undergoing treatment in private hospitals was not known and were brought to the Government Hospital in a critical stage, they said.

