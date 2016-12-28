FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

Coimbatore


Tenth Sikh Guru’s 350th birthday celebrations start

Covai Post Network
December 28, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

To mark the 350th birthday of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singhji, on 5 January, celebrations have started at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha in R S Puram.

As per the plan of the Gurudwara Singh Sabha committee, a Nagar Kirtan, a Sikh custom involving the processional singing of holy hymns, will be taken out on 1 January at 2 pm. More than 100 people from the Sikh community in the city are expected to take part in the procession which will also feature a musical band and a team performing traditional martial arts.

From 3 January, the recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib will commence, concluding on 5 January followed by celebrations till the end of the day.

Langar (common kitchen) will be served on all days of the celebration. The sabha has invited all community heads in the city to be part of the event.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS