Tenth Sikh Guru’s 350th birthday celebrations start

To mark the 350th birthday of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singhji, on 5 January, celebrations have started at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha in R S Puram.

As per the plan of the Gurudwara Singh Sabha committee, a Nagar Kirtan, a Sikh custom involving the processional singing of holy hymns, will be taken out on 1 January at 2 pm. More than 100 people from the Sikh community in the city are expected to take part in the procession which will also feature a musical band and a team performing traditional martial arts.

From 3 January, the recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib will commence, concluding on 5 January followed by celebrations till the end of the day.

Langar (common kitchen) will be served on all days of the celebration. The sabha has invited all community heads in the city to be part of the event.