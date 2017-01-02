Thambidurai evasive on demands for his resignation over appeal to Sasikala

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK MP M Thambidurai today refused to respond to the reported remarks by the Opposition Leader MK Stalin that he should have resigned, before making an appeal to Sasikala to take the reins of the government by becoming chief minister.

Thambidurai, who arrived at the City Airport, remained evasive to the specific question on the statement by Stalin.

When repeatedly questioned about the criticism that he had used the letter head of Deputy Speaker for the appeal, he said that he has come for personal work and will return to Chennai this night.

To another question on Stalin’s remarks that Chief Minister O Paneerselvam has to respond to the demand by his ministers and senior AIADMK functionaries on the need for Sasikala to take over chief ministership, Thambidurai said that the opposition parties will always speak like that.

Thambidurai reiterated that as a loyal party worker he has appealed to General Secretary Sasikala to take over the chief ministership, as she was capable of fulfilling the unfulfilled dreams and plans of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.