Coimbatore


The Doctor’s Selfless Service Continues…

S. Kaththasami
July 19, 2015

A retired Medical Officer of Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Dr. V. Balasubramanian (67) of Coimbatore continues to serve the masses by offering consultations to the patients for as low as Rs.20!

He sits in his no-fuss clinic at Avarampalayam, opposite to Ramakrishna Hospital, while his patients queue up outside the consultation room. “God has given me sufficient money to take care of myself. I’m helping the sick and the weak recover their health. let God do the rest of the work,” Balasubramanian says.

Balasubramanian hails from Bodinayakanur of Theni district. He completed his MBBS at Madurai Medical College in 1973, and joined the ESIC. Social service has always been a part of his life. it began with the setting up of a private clinic in Theni, where he charged only Rs.2 per consultation. He established such clinics wherever he was transferred – in Thirunelveli, Chennimalai (Erode district), and Coimbatore. Post-retirement, six years ago, he settled down in Coimbatore with his wife. Over the years, he had revised the consultation fee from Rs.2 to Rs.5, Rs.10, Rs.15, to Rs.20.

No matter how elaborate the treatment is – cleaning and dressing the wounds, giving injections, or prescribing medicines – the fee remains a constant Rs.20. “I only treat general ailments. If the case requires specialists, I recommend other doctors in the city. Sometimes I refer to Ayurveda or Siddha doctors because some diseases are better treated by those medicines. All the medical tests are performed at the Shanthi Social Service laboratory in Singanallur, where the charges are only 50% of what other laboratories demand,” he says.

About 150 to 200 patients visit the clinic everyday. “I use the money to pay the building rent and for my expenses. Since I have no assistants or nurses, there is no extra cost,” he explains.

His son and daughter settled in other cities as software professionals. Balasubramanian’s clinic is open from 8.30 am to 1 pm, and 4.30 pm to 10 pm everyday.

Comments
Sir, super sir - my prayers for your long life and all happiness- no words to appreciate the service you are doing for society Coimbatore and 20rs doctor the great [sujai] - Nov 08, 2015
Happy to see you and very proud of you sir [Dr amutha Damodaran] - Feb 14, 2016
My prayers for your long life &happiness ......happy to very proud of you sir ....thanks god..... [vijayanand] - Apr 15, 2016
My prayers for your long life & happiness...... Happy to see you & very proud of you sir.... Thanks gods thousands times..... [vijayanand] - Apr 15, 2016
Thank you for this information sir and i want the contact number please [R.sangeetha] - Nov 04, 2016
Shocking condolence news Famous Dr. Balasubramanian pass away.. [KRISHNAMOORTHY RAMASAMY] - Nov 18, 2016
Yengal Kaliyuga kadavul Yenkali vittu perinthalum, yengal idhayagalil Negamal yendrum Nelithu irrupar.Kanatha idhayathudan Avarudiya Athma santhi adiya Vandukerom. [Jayakumar, Usharani, Harsha] - Nov 19, 2016
We are all missing you sir. The great man to Rip. (Palaniswamy, Thangamani, Sidhapudur) [Palaniswamy] - Nov 19, 2016
We are all missed you sir, By, Suresh.d Balachandar.p Saravanan.r [Suresh] - Nov 19, 2016
RIP sir, we don't have word to appreciate on your social service, we heard very sad news he died on Thursday night, due to sevior heart Attack. [Ramesh Sathya] - Nov 19, 2016
RIP [sudharsan] - Nov 19, 2016
Rest in Peace, Noble Sir ! The residents of Balaji Nagar will miss you forever. [Vivin Balakrishnan] - Nov 19, 2016
Deepest condolences to the family of Dr Balasubramanian. [Rekha V] - Nov 19, 2016
We miss you uncle.Rest in peace.. you never take rest in your life time.. now you are taking complete rest.. no word's to explain our feelings. [Sharala] - Nov 20, 2016
Dear Doctor You are really great @ doing wonderful service! I pray almighty God to shower his blessings on you for your long life with good health with all happiness . [Mahadevan] - Nov 20, 2016
Sorry the doctor is no more now.Died due to heart attack 2 days before. [Ramesh] - Nov 20, 2016
Yelaikalin kadavul,yengal idhaya deyvam, covai kandredutha muthu yengalai vittu sendralum yengal manadhil yendrum kudikondrirukkum DR.V.BALASUBRAMANIAM avargalin athma santhiadaya kadavulai mandradum balaji nagar podhumakkal. [Ravi,jamuna] - Nov 20, 2016
சேவை மனப்பான்மை உள்ள நல்ல உள்ளங்களுக்கு என்றென்றும் மக்கள் மனதில் மரியாதையும் நன்றியும் உண்டு. இன்று டாக்டர் பாலசுப்ரமணியம் அவரது இறுதி அஞ்சலியில் கலந்து கொண்ட மக்கள் கூட்டத்தை கண்டு அதனை கண்ணார கண்டேன். அவரது சேவைக்கு கோடானு கோடி நன்றிகள் மற்றும் மனமார்ந்த கண்ணீர் அஞ்சலி ! [S. Sivakami] - Nov 20, 2016
[…] the weak recover their health. Let god do the rest of the work” Dr Balasubramaniam said to Covaipost in an interview last […] [RIP Dr V Balasubramaniam! the '20-rupees doctor' who was a god for poors - The Voice Raiser] - Nov 21, 2016
An exceptional human being! His demise is a loss to mankind. [Laila Mary] - Nov 21, 2016
[…] year, while talking to Covai Post, Dr Balasubramaniam said that God gave him sufficient money to take care of himself. He only helped […] [Thousands Gather For Funeral Of The ‘20-Rupees Doctor’, Who Treated Poor For Just Rs 20 – TopTea] - Nov 21, 2016
[…] year, while talking to Covai Post, Dr Balasubramaniam said that God gave him sufficient money to take care of himself. He only helped […] [What are some of the best moments of humanity? | Vinod Kumbar] - Nov 21, 2016
I'm proud to be one of his classmate [Dr.Showkat Ali] - Nov 21, 2016
