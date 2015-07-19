The Doctor’s Selfless Service Continues…

A retired Medical Officer of Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Dr. V. Balasubramanian (67) of Coimbatore continues to serve the masses by offering consultations to the patients for as low as Rs.20!

He sits in his no-fuss clinic at Avarampalayam, opposite to Ramakrishna Hospital, while his patients queue up outside the consultation room. “God has given me sufficient money to take care of myself. I’m helping the sick and the weak recover their health. let God do the rest of the work,” Balasubramanian says.

Balasubramanian hails from Bodinayakanur of Theni district. He completed his MBBS at Madurai Medical College in 1973, and joined the ESIC. Social service has always been a part of his life. it began with the setting up of a private clinic in Theni, where he charged only Rs.2 per consultation. He established such clinics wherever he was transferred – in Thirunelveli, Chennimalai (Erode district), and Coimbatore. Post-retirement, six years ago, he settled down in Coimbatore with his wife. Over the years, he had revised the consultation fee from Rs.2 to Rs.5, Rs.10, Rs.15, to Rs.20.

No matter how elaborate the treatment is – cleaning and dressing the wounds, giving injections, or prescribing medicines – the fee remains a constant Rs.20. “I only treat general ailments. If the case requires specialists, I recommend other doctors in the city. Sometimes I refer to Ayurveda or Siddha doctors because some diseases are better treated by those medicines. All the medical tests are performed at the Shanthi Social Service laboratory in Singanallur, where the charges are only 50% of what other laboratories demand,” he says.

About 150 to 200 patients visit the clinic everyday. “I use the money to pay the building rent and for my expenses. Since I have no assistants or nurses, there is no extra cost,” he explains.

His son and daughter settled in other cities as software professionals. Balasubramanian’s clinic is open from 8.30 am to 1 pm, and 4.30 pm to 10 pm everyday.