The nation is already in a bandh-like situation due to demonetisation – Opposition

Chennai: The entire opposition, like elsewhere in India, hit the streets on Monday to protest demonetisation which saw hundreds of activists from different political parties arrested for holding demonstrations without permission.

The activists were later released by police.

Terming the protests a grand success, DMK Treasurer MK Stalin said that people were put to untold misery by this move which has hit the common man hard. “If they had not prepared well, then why did they announce making old currency notes invalid. Even after 20 days, the problems of the people do not seem to be over. And this is the scene all over the country and not just in Chennai or Tamil Nadu. It (demonetisation) is a condemnable act,” Stalin said after being released by the police for protests without permission.

The bandh is a grand success, the DMK leader said. For the first time, most of the opposition parties came together in Tamil Nadu for a joint protest on demonetisation and the way it was being implemented. Activists of Congress, IUML and Left parties were among the protesters. CPM state secretary G Ramakrishnan and CPI leader R Mutharasan were also among those arrested for holding protests outside the central government offices at different locations in the city.

Stalin was at his scathing best, when he lashed out, “They were promising development. But suddenly this announcement came which has crippled the economy and hit all sectors. They asked for votes in the name of development, but instead crippled the economy.”

This is a war against people and especially against those living in villages, Stalin said. These protests are not political, but are only reflecting the mind and mood of the people.

State Congress chief Su Thirunavukarasar described the situation arising out of demonetisation as a “bandh” in itself. “So this is not a bandh. The nation is already in a bandh due to demonetisation,” the Congress leader said, reflecting his party’s staunch opposition since the day the move was announced on the night of November 8.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalanan alleged that the Prime Minister instead of speaking in Parliament was speaking outside every day and speaking only ill of opposition and branding all of them as supporting black money. Supporting people when they are suffering is not supporting black money, he said.