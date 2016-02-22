FLASH NEWS PM Modi wishes Edapadi K.Palanisamy on becoming the CM of TN Lashkar terrorist convicted in 2005 Delhi serial blasts which killed over 60 people Edappadi Palaniswami takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Our government will open free coaching centres for youth in every city of UP: Rahul Gandhi in Sitapur

Coimbatore


The Nilgiris beckons !

Lakshmi L Lund
February 22, 2016

The heat is already building up in the city. One of the best ways to escape the heat is to visit cooler destinations. The neighbouring Nilgiri mountains still remain an evergreen destination to visit while the mercury in the barometer is rising in Coimbatore. And why not? A lot of biking and trekking clubs and groups are organising camps and expeditions at the Nilgiris giving participants an opportunity to beat the heat and in style. Here’s taking a look at the few adventure activities that are gaining popularity among people, especially the adventure thirsty youth of the city.

Wild Masinagudi

This trip is open for the girls and the starting point is Bangalore. This trip has been planned during the weekend and is expected to last for one night and two days. Participants will experience a nature walk, forest walk and wildlife safari. The trip is scheduled to begin on February 27 and participants will reach Masinagudi from Bangalore. This will be followed by a series of nature treks and walks that have been planned in the woods. The organisers have asked the participants to carry with them a pair of binoculars as the group is sure to spot wild animals during the trek. This exciting tour is organised by The Beauties, a company that plans trips and treks for girls and women. ‘Call of the Nilgiris Wild Masinagudi’ is priced at Rs. 5,590 per head.

Nilgiris uncharted- A ride to the blue mountains from the other side

If you like the idea of back roads, camp fires, barbeques, chilling in a stream, unexplored ghats, camping, mountain breeze and love for motorcycles, this one is what you cannot afford to miss. ‘The Nilgiris Uncharted’ is a three-day biking tour that will give its participants an opportunity to explore the sheer beauty of the Nilgiris on their motorbikes. This tour too that will kick-start in Bangalore on March 25 is expected to last for three days that will include riding on the steep mountain range, campfire, and motorcycle talk, among other activities. Participants are encouraged to follow the BYOB concept – Bring Your Own Bike. This tour has been organised by Footpeg Nirvana, a company that organises such biking expeditions regularly.

Bike ride to Ooty by Team Torque Motorcycle

The idea of this motorcycle expedition is to cover the maximum distance on road. Team Torque Motorcycle has organised this motorcycle expedition to ensure that the participants spend a majority of their time ridding their motorcycle. This expedition too will be flagged off from Bangalore and participants will pass through Mandya and reach Mysore. From Mysore they will ride through Bandipur and reach Ooty. They will then ride to Coonoor and finally reach Bangalore. Participants will ride a distance of 275 km (one way). This expedition is scheduled to begin on March 12 and it will conclude on March 13. Organisers have made arrangements for over-night stay.

Join one of the groups and visit the cool mountains in style. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience your share of adventure.

Comments 18
http://supercarsmultiplayer.com/members/bardesign3/activity/1857150/ [Verlene Anzora] - Nov 01, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://bit.ly/make5000weekfromhome [Work from home 5000 a week] - Dec 03, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://listeningdead.com/members/tenormagic75/activity/259728/ [thomas cleaning] - Dec 03, 2016
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is important and everything. However think of if you added some great visuals or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and clips, this site could certainly be one of the greatest in its field. Very good blog! http://www.dailymotion.com/milehighsingles [click here] - Dec 03, 2016
Outstanding internet site. Lots of helpful data here. I am sending it to several pals ans also sharing in delicious. And naturally, thanks for your sweat! http://www.suefairview.com/2016/01/31/sundays-men/adam5-2/ [search engine optimization black hat] - Dec 04, 2016
Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any points for beginner blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it. http://margaretdurax83.weebly.com/margaretduranoo774/los-mejores-de-abogados-en-houston-tx-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440 [weebly] - Dec 07, 2016
I¡¦ve learn some excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you place to make any such magnificent informative site. https://www..youtube.com/watch?v=ieywUi8yGLo [abogado de accidentes de auto en houston tx] - Dec 07, 2016
Good – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your website. I had no trouble navigating through all tabs as well as related info ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, website theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task. http://www.xlentseo.com/google-seo/video-seo-dallas-video-seo-services/ [video seo dallas] - Dec 08, 2016
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a excellent job with this. Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Opera. Outstanding Blog! http://seo-new-in-2017-garland.pen.io [dallas seo expert] - Dec 08, 2016
New program in prelaunch, set to begin paying DAILY on the 10th. Get in on the ground floor and be one of the first to start earning big. That means one week to build your team and make a huge payday on launch day! Double rotator guarantees success! http://www.stumbleupon.com/su/1BGTkm/ [Abogados de Accidentes de auto] - Dec 11, 2016
wonderful issues altogether, you simply won a new reader. What could you recommend about your publish that you made a few days in the past? Any certain? https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wnUHr2z0WWE [deep cleaning service dallas] - Dec 23, 2016
Nice read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing some research on that. And he just bought me lunch since I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that: Thank you for lunch! “To be 70 years young is sometimes far more cheerful and hopeful than to be 40 years old.” by Oliver Wendell Holmes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64CRiE8TlSs [reverse commissions reviews] - Dec 24, 2016
Hello! I’ve been following your blog for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Huffman Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the good work! http://www.complaintsboard.com/complaints/great-expectations-c11953.html [the dallas dating company Review] - Dec 26, 2016
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this blog. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say you’ve done a excellent job with this. Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Opera. Outstanding Blog! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQDmE0GWQRY [BEST SEO IN THE UNIVERSE] - Dec 26, 2016
When I originally commented I appear to have clickedon the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever acomment is added I receive 4 emails with the same comment.Is there a means you can remove me from that service?Kudos! http://milehighsingless.tumblr.com/post/155927924903/abogado-de-phoenix [abogados de accidentes en falls church] - Jan 18, 2017
Throughout the awesome design of things you actually get an A with regard to effort. Exactly where you actually lost me personally ended up being on all the specifics. As people say, details make or break the argument.. And that couldn’t be more true right here. Having said that, allow me inform you what did do the job. Your writing is actually rather convincing which is probably the reason why I am making the effort to comment. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Next, despite the fact that I can easily notice the jumps in reason you make, I am not necessarily certain of just how you seem to unite the points that help to make your final result. For the moment I shall subscribe to your point however trust in the future you actually link the dots much better. http://milehighsingless.tumblr.com/post/155927924903/abogado-de-phoenix [abogados para accidentes de trabajo en dallas] - Jan 18, 2017
I just want to mention I am just all new to weblog and absolutely loved you're blog. Likely I’m planning to bookmark your website . You amazingly come with great articles. Thanks a bunch for revealing your web site. [my web] - Feb 08, 2017
You have good info on the site. But it won't load on Chrome for some reason. https://www.youtuberepeater.com/watch?v=_FOE507E9f8 [video seo] - Feb 17, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS