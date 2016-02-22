The Nilgiris beckons !

The heat is already building up in the city. One of the best ways to escape the heat is to visit cooler destinations. The neighbouring Nilgiri mountains still remain an evergreen destination to visit while the mercury in the barometer is rising in Coimbatore. And why not? A lot of biking and trekking clubs and groups are organising camps and expeditions at the Nilgiris giving participants an opportunity to beat the heat and in style. Here’s taking a look at the few adventure activities that are gaining popularity among people, especially the adventure thirsty youth of the city.

Wild Masinagudi

This trip is open for the girls and the starting point is Bangalore. This trip has been planned during the weekend and is expected to last for one night and two days. Participants will experience a nature walk, forest walk and wildlife safari. The trip is scheduled to begin on February 27 and participants will reach Masinagudi from Bangalore. This will be followed by a series of nature treks and walks that have been planned in the woods. The organisers have asked the participants to carry with them a pair of binoculars as the group is sure to spot wild animals during the trek. This exciting tour is organised by The Beauties, a company that plans trips and treks for girls and women. ‘Call of the Nilgiris Wild Masinagudi’ is priced at Rs. 5,590 per head.

Nilgiris uncharted- A ride to the blue mountains from the other side



If you like the idea of back roads, camp fires, barbeques, chilling in a stream, unexplored ghats, camping, mountain breeze and love for motorcycles, this one is what you cannot afford to miss. ‘The Nilgiris Uncharted’ is a three-day biking tour that will give its participants an opportunity to explore the sheer beauty of the Nilgiris on their motorbikes. This tour too that will kick-start in Bangalore on March 25 is expected to last for three days that will include riding on the steep mountain range, campfire, and motorcycle talk, among other activities. Participants are encouraged to follow the BYOB concept – Bring Your Own Bike. This tour has been organised by Footpeg Nirvana, a company that organises such biking expeditions regularly.

Bike ride to Ooty by Team Torque Motorcycle

The idea of this motorcycle expedition is to cover the maximum distance on road. Team Torque Motorcycle has organised this motorcycle expedition to ensure that the participants spend a majority of their time ridding their motorcycle. This expedition too will be flagged off from Bangalore and participants will pass through Mandya and reach Mysore. From Mysore they will ride through Bandipur and reach Ooty. They will then ride to Coonoor and finally reach Bangalore. Participants will ride a distance of 275 km (one way). This expedition is scheduled to begin on March 12 and it will conclude on March 13. Organisers have made arrangements for over-night stay.

Join one of the groups and visit the cool mountains in style. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience your share of adventure.