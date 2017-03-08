The Ola-Uber row: Commuters are the real victims

Bengaluru: Last Thursday saw over 1 lakh drivers from Drivers’ Associations of both taxi aggregators on strike. They not only ransacked the offices, they also took to violence against fellow drivers who were going about their business. And amidst all this, the commuters were the worst hit.

“It is such a relief to see Ola and Uber back on the roads. These last few days were miserable. I had never imagined that our dependency will be to such an extent that we would actually miss the service. Now we are able to book cabs again, with reasonable frequency,” says Vikram Joshi, an Administrative Officer who is a regular Ola customer. “I was in Delhi when the strike took off,and it was difficult commuting, but I managed with the metro.

And when I got back here, the strike started here. The two cities were following each other in strikes, governmental regulations and court orders.”

The strike in Bengaluru was called for better incentives and lesser associations of cabs, which is affecting the existing cabs on the road. “Previously, we used to work for 12 hours and it was enough for us to live comfortably.

But now with so many cabs operating, we don’t get enough money, our incentives have reduced, work hours have increased. Now even 18 hours isn’t enough,” says Nagraj R,Ola driver.

In a statement, the Uber spokesperson welcomed the court order which prohibits unions from obstructing activities. He assured customers that many drivers were keen to get back behind the wheel.

“My phone was damaged by a supporter of this strike, but I see no point tothis strike. I am okay with how much I am making,” says Abhishek BS.

Calling this illogical, Ratul Roy, a commuter in Bangalore says, “They were making a lakh a month, which was an insane amount. Now they aren’t happy with Rs 30,000/month.”