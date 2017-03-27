Theatre in education mode

The notion that the theatre is becoming a lost art is being put to rest by students of the T.V.S. Academy in Hosur. These students are in with a right mix of academics and theatre to help preserve this art form, once a platform for propaganda dissemination.

The team of 43 students along with the seven teachers was in Coimbatore recently to stage the play ‘Yanai Kanamal Agiradhu’, to commemorate World Forest Day on March 21 and left a lasting impression on the audience.

“Marks and textbooks alone can never make children grow. They need exposure to the world outside and theatre is a medium we found can help them get to know the outer world. After all, the world is outside the classroom,” says N. Muthazhagammai, one of the coordinators of the school drama team.

Starting as a small setup in the 1990s, the team has produced more than 12 plays and staged them in various events in Hosur and few more districts like Chennai and Thanjavur. “The script is done by the students. They take up the issues which need to be highlighted and then with the use of professionals, we give it form,” Muthazhagammai adds.

They have addressed various issues, including old age homes, water scarcity, rise of hybrid vegetables, loopholes in education system and recently man–animal conflict.

The team does its homework before coming out with a script. “Our idea is to make the students aware of the issue first. Only then can they be able to spread the message to others. For this, we take them to the field and meet the persons concerned. Relative visual material is also shown to make them understand the problem,” S. Anne Josephine, another staff coordinator, told Covai Post.

For their recent play, ‘Yanai Kanamal Agiradhu’, the students interacted with forest department personnel, farmers and wildlife activists to understand the problem at the ground level. “It took them a decent time to decipher the problem, but once they understood it, they came up with a strong script,” adds she says.

The students on the other hand see the whole process as an essential learning experience. “The field visit and research help us portray the emotions of the elephants and different points of views. We exhibit the empathy of the animals on stage,” says K. Ajitha Shri of Class VIII and actor in the play.

R. Roshini, of Class IX, a student of class nine, adds that the experience has helped them identify their confidence level and they have become more expressive than before.

The rise in academic performance, post-theatre is a welcome thing for the school run by Principal Srividhya Mouli, and parents also see it as a positive outcome as most of them flock along with children to every performance.