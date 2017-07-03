03 Jul 2017, Edition - 720, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Theatres closed indefinitely over GST confusion

Covai Post Network
July 3, 2017

Chennai: The over 1,000 theatres, including multiplexes, in the State downed shutters from Monday as part of the indefinite strike called by the Film Chamber of Commerce seeking clarification on the rate charged for theatre owners after GST came into effect.

Chamber president Abirami Ramathan said all theatres will be closed indefinitely till the government clarifies on the tax structure. He also submitted memoranda to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Finance Minister D Jayakumar.

The chamber claims the State Government plans to collect municipal taxes separately for cinema halls after the implementation of GST. After the new tax regime, theatres which sell tickets below Rs 100 should pay 18 per cent tax and those, especially multiplexes, with tickets above Rs 100 should pay 28 per cent.

5

Ramanathan said that if the state government imposes local taxes, theatre owners would have to pay more than 50 per cent of the ticket rate as tax which includes GST.

In Kerala and Karnataka there was no local tax, he said, adding that higher tax would hit the livelihood of more than 10 lakh families associated with the film industry.

