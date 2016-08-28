FLASH NEWS Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe against WikiLeaks founder Assange Tamil Nadu Class 10th result announced, 5059 schools score 100% Two CRPF jawans injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Sukma district Election Commission to hold live EVM demo in Delhi tomorrow India’s first womb transplant successfully conducted in Pune Hacker says data stolen to make Zomato launch bug bounty India has capability to make 2,600 nuclear weapons: Pakistan Former Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes dies at 77 Post ceremony boycott, Iran’s Asghar accepts Oscar at Cannes Google announces Android version for 1 GB RAM phones

Coimbatore


Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru express derails; train services disrupted

Covai Post Network
August 28, 2016

The Palakkad Division of the Southern Railways has cancelled nearly 21 trains, after Train No. 16347, running between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru, derailed in the early hours on Sunday, between Angamali and Karukutty stations, near the Ernakulam–Thrissur sections.

The express train derailed around 2.55 am on Sunday, but no casualties were reported. Makeshift travel arrangements were made for the passengers, who were taken to the nearby stations in special buses.

21 trains, including the Intercity Express between Ernakulam, Kannur, and Alappuzha; pairing passenger trains between Guruvayur and Thrissur, Guruvayur and Ernakulam, Punalur and Guruvayur, Ernakulam and Shoranur, Ernakulam and Alapuzha, Thrissur and Kozhikode, and the pairing express trains between Guruvayur and Thiruvananthapuram have been cancelled.

Six more trains have been short-terminated at Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town. While the Thiruvananthapuram-Palakkad Town Express, and the Nagerkoil-Mangaluru Parasuram Express have been terminated at Ernakulam Town, trains including Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express, Nagerkoil-Mangaluru Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Janshatabdi Express, and Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express have been terminated at Ernakulam Junction.

Five more trains that cross Ernakulam have been partially cancelled. Five trains, including the Thiruvananthapuram-Gorakhpur Rapthisagar Tri-weekly Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Sabari Express, Kanyakumari-Mumbai CST Express, Kanyakumari-Bengaluru Express, and Alapuzha-Dhanbad Tatanagar Express have been diverted via Tirunelveli.

The Southern Railways has rescheduled five trains.

