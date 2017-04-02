This young IAS officer is on a mission to cut dropout rate in Topslip Tribal school

“I have learnt that the dropout rate in Hill Tribal Middle School in Top slip has climbed up as tribal children are prone to avoid attending school due to their lower socio -economic status and life style”. It was cited that lack of transport facility and fear of wild animals, might be the other reasons for them to abstain from attending school.

“If the hapless children are to be brought back to attending school, again, something drastic needs to be done. I realized then and there” says B. Priyanka Pankajam IAS, Assistant Collector (Training) Coimbatore, even as she recounted her struggle to get the drop outs successfully back to school in the tribal pocket of Kolikamuthi near Top slip.

“The Hill Tribal Residential school, caters to the tribal children living in Top slip, Koomati, Erumaiparai, and Kolikamuthi. But the tribal children do not want to stay in the school for all the 7 days, they want to get back to their families, often. Some of them just left the school mid year and never returned”

“When I scoured the school attendance there were 20 odd drop outs and regular absentees, all from Kolikamuthi, a tribal hamlet, and an hour walk from Top slip camp. But, there are exceptions too like in the case of Masani and Aiyyappan, who though hailing from the same hamlet have pursued their education with diligence, staying in the tribal school hostel.”

I brought them in to the loop and the two boys cited lack of transport facility and fear of wild animal incursion as reasons for his classmates to leave school.

Priyanka then conducted a role play and prepared the Masani and Aiyyappan, and other children for the one drive she was to conduct to bring back the drop- outs back to school.

A school teacher would don the role of a drop -out child’s mother, and the students were asked to pose questions at her. The ‘Mom” would come out with as many answers as possible– we are afraid of wild animal attacks; the children could not walk the 7 km distance to school. In the end this exercise in role playing prepared the boys to question the parents, who were unwilling to send their ward to school.

I and the young brigade set out at last and knocked at every door, which had a drop out child in Kolikamuthi. Head mistress Vanaja and other teachers accompanied too accompanied us. Masani and Aiyyappan have formed the vanguards.

“We cajoled and reasoned, with the parents. Some of the mothers plainly said that they don’t know the value of education. And others blamed children for being truant.

“Finally , I realized either the children wanted to accompany their mahout- fathers or simply spend the day playing around , but going to school remained the last option in their minds” Priyanka says.

“If you don’t send your children to school, he might lose out in the competition and end up doing menial jobs, like their fathers. You know the Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj is ready to extend training to tribal students to take up a career in Tamilnadu Police, after they finish school final. Do you want them to become mahouts and a Police constable? “Priyanka Pankajam, the Assistant collector persisted.

Recently the District collector T.N. Hariharan conducted a drive to enroll the tribal families in Family cards, Aadhar cards, Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance. So I wanted to make use of these benefits for a good cause.

“If you don’t send your children to school, we might be forced to withhold all it. We want your children to get schooling and educated. Please cooperate with us’ Priyanka said as a last resort.

Finally, the cajoling and conditioning undertook by the young officer worked, and the 20 children have gone back to school.

“I am happy that my efforts have borne fruits to make this children go back to school again. Converting the school in a day boarding one, and arranging for transport, through a corporate donor would be on the high priority before i finish my training period “Assistant collector Priyanka Pankajam IAS said.