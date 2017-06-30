Three arrested for killing snack vendor

Three persons were arrested today for killing a snack vendor in Pollachi.
According to police, Sudhakar (50) used to sell samosas and vegetable puffs in his bicycle at Vasiapuram, some 45 km from here.
Two days ago, three persons had bought snacks from him and refused to pay for it. When Sudhakar demanded money, the three – Thamburaj, Jahir alias Saddam Hussein and Dinesh Kumar – attacked him. The trio were under the influence of alcohol.
Sudhakar, who fell unconscious, was rushed to Pollachi Government Hospital where he was given first aid. He was later shifted to Government Hospital here, where he died last night.
Following a complaint from Sudhakar’s wife Thamaraiselvi, police today arrested Thamburaj, Jahir and Dinesh Kumar and remanded them to custody.
