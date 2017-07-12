12 Jul 2017, Edition - 729, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Three arrested for trespassing into CRPF camp

Covai Post Network
July 12, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Three persons who trespassed into CRPF Camp at Thudiyalur were arrested today.

According to police, the three – Arshad, Banees (both from Malappuram) and Telson Thomas from Kochi – were found moving around near the shooting range of the camp last night. CRPF personnel on duty immediately nabbed them.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the three were staying in a temporary shed near the Thudiyalur railway station.

The trio, all aged 21 years, told police that they lost track while coming down from a hilly area after a walk and landed in the camp by mistake.

They were handed over to police, who registered case under section 447 of IPC (Criminal Tress pass) and later remanded to custody.

