Three arrested for trespassing into CRPF camp

Three persons who trespassed into CRPF Camp at Thudiyalur were arrested today.
According to police, the three – Arshad, Banees (both from Malappuram) and Telson Thomas from Kochi – were found moving around near the shooting range of the camp last night. CRPF personnel on duty immediately nabbed them.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that the three were staying in a temporary shed near the Thudiyalur railway station.
The trio, all aged 21 years, told police that they lost track while coming down from a hilly area after a walk and landed in the camp by mistake.
They were handed over to police, who registered case under section 447 of IPC (Criminal Tress pass) and later remanded to custody.
