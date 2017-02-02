Three-day cattle festival from tomorrow

Over 1,300 cattle are expected to participate in the third edition Kongunadu Kaalnadai Thiruvizha (Kongunadu Cattle Festival) beginning tomorrow at Samathur near Pollachi.

The three-day event will have a cattle/horse/ram show, an exhibition of agricultural, dairy farming products, which was to enhance celebrate and study the livestock in this region as well promote the agrarian economy and lifestyle.

One of the strong pillars of the farming culture has always been the livestock and they play an indispensable role in our life and earning, a release from Vanavarayar Foundation, the organisers said today.

Coming in the midst of controversy over the conduct of Jallikattu, the event is also organised for imparting: cultural awareness, scientific knowledge and social exposure to the people and prevent the deterioration of this great resource. Various breeds from all over South India will be participating in this festival.

The event begins with the 108 Gomatha (Cow) pooja on the first day, where 108 Kangayam cattle will participate.

The first level competition starts on the second day following is the final level competition on the third day of the event. This year the native dog breeds has also been included in the show and exhibition of traditional food varieties are the highlights.

The Foundation was founded with the objectives of portrayal and preservation of the history and culture of our land. The Vanavarayars of Samathur, for centuries have always strove for the progress of the region and its people along with the preservation of its culture.