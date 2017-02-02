FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Coimbatore


Three-day cattle festival from tomorrow

Covai Post Network
February 2, 2017

Over 1,300 cattle are expected to participate in the third edition Kongunadu Kaalnadai Thiruvizha (Kongunadu Cattle Festival) beginning tomorrow at Samathur near Pollachi.

The three-day event will have a cattle/horse/ram show, an exhibition of agricultural, dairy farming products, which was to enhance celebrate and study the livestock in this region as well promote the agrarian economy and lifestyle.

One of the strong pillars of the farming culture has always been the livestock and they play an indispensable role in our life and earning, a release from Vanavarayar Foundation, the organisers said today.

Coming in the midst of controversy over the conduct of Jallikattu, the event is also organised for imparting: cultural awareness, scientific knowledge and social exposure to the people and prevent the deterioration of this great resource. Various breeds from all over South India will be participating in this festival.

The event begins with the 108 Gomatha (Cow) pooja on the first day, where 108 Kangayam cattle will participate.

The first level competition starts on the second day following is the final level competition on the third day of the event. This year the native dog breeds has also been included in the show and exhibition of traditional food varieties are the highlights.

The Foundation was founded with the objectives of portrayal and preservation of the history and culture of our land. The Vanavarayars of Samathur, for centuries have always strove for the progress of the region and its people along with the preservation of its culture.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS