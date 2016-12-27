Three detained under Goondas Act

District Collector A Annadurai ordered the detention of Lamba alias Gautham (26), son of Ilangovan and resident of Shanmuganathan Nagar, Arivu alias Arivazhagan (26), son of Sekar and resident of Navalar Nagar, and Gopi alias Gopi Sundar (27), son of Rangasamy and resident of Navalar Nagar, under the Goondas Act.

The three had earlier been arrested in connection with the murder of Charles, 33, an auto driver and resident of Quaid-e-Milleth Nagar in Thanjavur, on October 20 this year.

Based on the recommendations made by Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh and relevant documents produced by Inspector R. Vinayagamurthy of Thanjavur Taluk police station, the Collector ordered their detention under Section 3 of the Act.

Subsequently, they were lodged at the central prison in Tiruchy.