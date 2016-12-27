FLASH NEWS Former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao thanks Rahul and Mamata for supporting him Former prime minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away at the age of 83 after brief illness IT sleuths deny claims of former TN Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao Benami properties will fetch seven years imprisonment: Centre ₹6,600 crore allotted through One Rank One Pension (OROP), rest will be given soon: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun Tamilnadu CM announces State Advisory Price for sugarcane at Rs.2,850 per tonne ₹12000 crore will be spent on Char Dham project and employment will increase due to this project: PM Modi in Dehradun I would have defeated even Obama: Trump MDMK leaves Makkal Nala Koottani: Vaiko All cash donated to BSP before note ban. Raids expose Centre’s anti-Dalit mindset, says Mayawati

Coimbatore


Three detained under Goondas Act

Covai Post Network
December 27, 2016
District Collector A Annadurai ordered the detention of Lamba alias Gautham (26), son of Ilangovan and resident of Shanmuganathan Nagar, Arivu alias Arivazhagan (26), son of Sekar and resident of Navalar Nagar, and Gopi alias Gopi Sundar (27), son of Rangasamy and resident of Navalar Nagar, under the Goondas Act.

The three had earlier been arrested in connection with the murder of Charles, 33, an auto driver and resident of Quaid-e-Milleth Nagar in Thanjavur, on October 20 this year.

Based on the recommendations made by Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh and relevant documents produced by Inspector R. Vinayagamurthy of Thanjavur Taluk police station, the Collector ordered their detention under Section 3 of the Act.

Subsequently, they were lodged at the central prison in Tiruchy.

