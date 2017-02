Police arrested three persons who were trying to sell ganja to college students on the Avinashi Road here today.

Finding the three moving in a suspicious manner near a private college, police interrogated them, during which time they recovered 2.5kg ganja from them.

The three, Mahalakshmi and Prakash from Coimbatore, and Srinivasan from Chennai were arrested immediately. Further investigations are on to ascertain the source of the drug.