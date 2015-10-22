Three ganja peddlers arrested

Police arrested three ganja peddlers and recovered 1.2 kg of ganja from them, in two separate incidents in Coimbatore.

A police team, during its routine rounds, intercepted two persons on a motorcycle near V.O.C Park this morning. On search, the cops found 1.1 kg of ganja in their possession. The cops also recovered Rs.4,200 in cash. The vehicle was also impounded.

The men were identified as Ranjitkumar from Theni, and Suresh from Madurai. Both were smuggling ganja from Theni and supplying to local peddlers in Coimbatore. Based on information recovered from them, the police are now looking for their associates.

In another incident, police arrested Shahul Hameed and seized 100 grams of ganja from him in Ukkadam last evening