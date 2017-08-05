Three kids among 6 killed in road mishap near Kozhikode

Kochi: Six persons, including three children, were killed in a road accident involving a bus and a jeep at Thamarasserry near Kozhikode on Saturday.

The incident occurred near the Ghat pass when a Wayanad-bound bus collided with a jeep coming from the opposite direction, police said.

All the victims were occupants of the jeep. The victims were identified as Pramod, Abdul Rahman, Subaida, Fatima 6, Ayisha 7 and Nisham, 8.

Four persons were injured and taken to Calicut Medical College.