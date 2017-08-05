Three kids among 6 killed in road mishap near Kozhikode

Kochi: Six persons, including three children, were killed in a road accident involving a bus and a jeep at Thamarasserry near Kozhikode on Saturday.
The incident occurred near the Ghat pass when a Wayanad-bound bus collided with a jeep coming from the opposite direction, police said.
All the victims were occupants of the jeep. The victims were identified as Pramod, Abdul Rahman, Subaida, Fatima 6, Ayisha 7 and Nisham, 8.
Four persons were injured and taken to Calicut Medical College.
Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...Read More
People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...Read More
Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...Read More