Three killed as tractor trailer fall sideways

Three women were killed and two others injured when a trailer attached to a tractor fell sideways in Kangeyam in Tirupur district today.

According to police, the tractor was taking 13 workers in the trailer, a paddy harvester, to the field, suddenly fell sideways. All the occupants fell down from the trailer, police added.

Three women, identified as Sarasammal (55), Saraswathi (30) and Karuppathaal (50) were caught under the harvester and died on the spot.

Ilango (30) and Kannammal (35) who were to the Tirupur Government hospital, after providing first aid at Kangeyam Government Hospital.

Police detained the driver of the tractor, Vignesh, for questioning.