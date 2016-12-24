FLASH NEWS 4 tigers, 4 elephants died in 20 days in Karnataka: Reports FBI warns of possible IS-inspired attacks in US Libyan plane, reportedly hijacked, lands in Malta with 118 on board Leh coldest in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 8.2 degree Celsius Arun Jaitley to hold budget consultations with state finance ministers in the second half of GST Council meeting on January 3-4

Coimbatore


Three killed as tractor trailer fall sideways

Covai Post Network
December 24, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Three women were killed and two others injured when a trailer attached to a tractor fell sideways in Kangeyam in Tirupur district today.

According to police, the tractor was taking 13 workers in the trailer, a paddy harvester, to the field, suddenly fell sideways. All the occupants fell down from the trailer, police added.

Three women, identified as Sarasammal (55), Saraswathi (30) and Karuppathaal (50) were caught under the harvester and died on the spot.

Ilango (30) and Kannammal (35) who were to the Tirupur Government hospital, after providing first aid at Kangeyam Government Hospital.

Police detained the driver of the tractor, Vignesh, for questioning.

