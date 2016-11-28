FLASH NEWS I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale Jayalalithaa died of severe infection that damaged organs, say doctors Bacterial infection in blood was underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath: Dr Richard Beale We want to dispel rumours on Jayalalithaa’s condition, treatment: Dr Balaji, coordinator for ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Three killed in car-bus collision

Covai Post Network
November 28, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Three persons were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a State-owned bus near neighbouring Tirupur today.

The deceased have been identified as Sadiq, Sadiq Pasha and Nazeer Mohammed. The front portion of the car was totally mangled in the impact of the collision and the three people were trapped in between the two vehicles, police said.

The car was coming from Dharapuram when the mishap occurred in Avinashipalayam police station limits. Further investigations were on, they said.

