Three killed in car-bus collision

Three persons were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a State-owned bus near neighbouring Tirupur today.

The deceased have been identified as Sadiq, Sadiq Pasha and Nazeer Mohammed. The front portion of the car was totally mangled in the impact of the collision and the three people were trapped in between the two vehicles, police said.

The car was coming from Dharapuram when the mishap occurred in Avinashipalayam police station limits. Further investigations were on, they said.