Coimbatore


Three killed, one seriously injured in car-bus collision

Covai Post Network
November 27, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Three young men were killed and another hospitalised in a serious condition when the car in which they were travelling collided with an omni-bus near Annur, about 35 kms from here, in the wee hours of today.

The deceased have been identified as Muthu, Karan and Vinith, all aged about 21 years and hailing from the city. Vinay, who was driving the car, was injured and is being treated at the government hospital here, police said.

The inmates of the ill-fated car were going to Udhagamandalam past midnight yesterday along with friends in two other cars when the car collided with the bus proceeding to Munnar in Kerala after a tour of Nilgiris district.

