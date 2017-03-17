Three member gang arrested for robbery

Thanjavur: A three member gang, including a notorious rowdy, was arrested for robbing Rs 1000 from a man at knife-point in Kumbakonam.

Sagayaraj, resident of Arasalar Vazhinadappu area in Kumbakonam, was returning home in his bicycle on Thursday night when a three member gang waylaid him and robbed him of Rs 1,000 at knife-point.

Based on a complaint, Kumbakonam west police registered a case and conducted investigation. Investigation by police revealed the involvement of Siva alias Sabarinathan (30), resident of Arasalar Vazhinadappu area and his friends Karthikeyan (43), resident of Madhulampettai, and Ganesan ,resident of Bairahi Thoppu area, in the robbery. Subsequently, police arrested the trio.

Siva is a notorious rowdy against whom several assault and robbery cases are pending at police station, police said.