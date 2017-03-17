FLASH NEWS Suspected suicide bomber blows himself up outside Paramilitary unit’s camp in Dhaka Calcutta High Court orders CBI to probe Narada sting operation One killed and two injured after a suicide attack on a Frontier Constabulary Centre in Shabqadar near Charsadda: Pakistan Priest and Nuns accused of covering up the rape case involving Father Robin, surrender before police Fire broke out in a store in Dwarka’s Welcome hotel complex. MS Dhoni and Jharkhand team who were staying there evacuated safely OPS faction chooses Madhusoothanan as candidate for R.K. Nagar constituency VK Sasikala camp AIADMK MPs met the Election Commission & urged poll panel not to consider unnecessary petitions over party symbol Delhi HC dismisses a plea by JNU students against cap on number of students admitted to M Phil & Phd courses

Three member gang arrested for robbery

Covai Post Network
March 17, 2017

Thanjavur: A three member gang, including a notorious rowdy, was arrested for robbing Rs 1000 from a man at knife-point in Kumbakonam.

Sagayaraj, resident of Arasalar Vazhinadappu area in Kumbakonam, was returning home in his bicycle on Thursday night when a three member gang waylaid him and robbed him of Rs 1,000 at knife-point.

Based on a complaint, Kumbakonam west police registered a case and conducted investigation. Investigation by police revealed the involvement of Siva alias Sabarinathan (30), resident of Arasalar Vazhinadappu area and his friends Karthikeyan (43), resident of Madhulampettai, and Ganesan ,resident of Bairahi Thoppu area, in the robbery. Subsequently, police arrested the trio.

Siva is a notorious rowdy against whom several assault and robbery cases are pending at police station, police said.

