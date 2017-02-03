FLASH NEWS Enforcement Directorate moves SC against Special Court’s order on Aircel-Maxis case which discharged Maran and other accused Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports

Coimbatore


Three more impostors detained under Goondas Act

Covai Post Network
February 3, 2017

Three more undertrials lodged in the Central Jail in connection with robbing 150 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs. 40 lakh in cash from a house in the city, in the guise of Income Tax officials in October last, have been detained under Goondas Act.

A gang, posing as IT officials, some in khaki uniform had entered the house of a cotton trader, Basheer, in Singanallur in the city on October 5 last year.

In the pretext of raid and seizure of unaccounted money, they took 150 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs. 40 lakh in cash contained in a box; five persons were arrested in this connection.

Mohamemd Rizvan of Krishnagiri and Krishnan of Paramakudi were detained under Goondas Act on January 31.

Three others, Parameshwaran of Uppilipalayam, Loganathan of Selvapuram (both in the city) and Saleem of Somanur on the outskirts were served detention orders last night at the Central Jail, police said today.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS