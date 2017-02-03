Three more impostors detained under Goondas Act

Three more undertrials lodged in the Central Jail in connection with robbing 150 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs. 40 lakh in cash from a house in the city, in the guise of Income Tax officials in October last, have been detained under Goondas Act.

A gang, posing as IT officials, some in khaki uniform had entered the house of a cotton trader, Basheer, in Singanallur in the city on October 5 last year.

In the pretext of raid and seizure of unaccounted money, they took 150 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs. 40 lakh in cash contained in a box; five persons were arrested in this connection.

Mohamemd Rizvan of Krishnagiri and Krishnan of Paramakudi were detained under Goondas Act on January 31.

Three others, Parameshwaran of Uppilipalayam, Loganathan of Selvapuram (both in the city) and Saleem of Somanur on the outskirts were served detention orders last night at the Central Jail, police said today.