Three more MPs in Paneerselvam camp

Chennai: The number game in the ruling AIADMK continues adding to the political turmoil as three more members of the Lok Sabha on Sunday extended their support to acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

This has weakened AIADMK’s clout in the Lok Sabha as the third largest party in the House.

The three – R.P. Marutharajaa representing Perambalur, B.Senguttuvan representing Vellore and Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee from Tuticorin – visited Panneerselvam at his residence here.

“We expect six more MLAs to join,” an AIADMK leader, on condition of anonymity, told the news agency IANS.

With three MPs expressing their support to Panneerselvam, the total number of Lok Sabha members in Pannerselvam’s camp has gone up to seven. One member of the Rajya Sabha earlier pledged his support to the Acting CM.

The AIADMK has 37 members in the Lok Sabha and till recently they were in General Secretary V.K. Sasikala’s camp.

On Saturday, four Lok Sabha members – V.Sathyabama from Tirupur, K. Ashok Kumar (Krishnagiri) P.R. Sundaram (Namakkal) and R. Vanaroja (Thiruvannamalai) – joined the camp.

Sitting Rajya Sabha member V. Maitreyan was the first of the parliamentarians to side with Panneerselvam.