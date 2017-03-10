Three persons killed in multiple collision

Three persons riding in two motorcycles were, killed when they were caught in between a government bus and a tanker lorry near Pollachi, some 35 Kms from here today.

According to police, the lorry heading to Pollachi from here, dashed against the two-wheelers, while trying to avoid the bus coming from opposite direction. The bus also touched one of the motor cycles, throwing out the pillion rider, police said.

In the melee, three persons were killed on the spot and another, in a serious condition has been brought to the Government Hospital, they said.

The deceased are yet to be identified, police said.