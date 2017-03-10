FLASH NEWS 5 dead including Russians in Istanbul helicopter crash: report Sensex advances 17.10 points to close at 28,946.23; Nifty up 7.55 points to 8,934.55 Explosion near medical college in Kanpur, 2 injured After suffering a bout of fits inside the Theerthakund, a 21-year-old boy died at the Isha Yoga Centre India vs Australia: Pacer Mitch Starc to miss last two Tests against India with foot fracture SC refuses 2 order investigation against media on basis of media management contract between Christan Michel & AgustaWestland Hyderabad: 15-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped, raped by a head constable, case registered Arrest warrant against sitting Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan issued for failing to appear before SC in a contempt of court hearing WikiLeaks to release software code of CIA hacking tools to tech firms: Julian Assange South Korea’s apex court removes President Park Geun-Hye over corruption

Coimbatore


Three to five per cent of Indians at risk of Glaucoma: Experts

Covai Post Network
March 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

With three to five per cent of Indians at risk of Glaucoma and 90 per cent of them yet to be diagnosed, city-based The Eye Foundation is organising a Glaucoma Week from March 13 to spread an awareness on the need of early eye check up.

“Approximately, 11.2 million Indians – 6.48 open angle and 2.54 angle closure – above the age of 40 years are likely to be inflicted with this disease amounting to 12.8 per cent of blindness in India,” Foundation Medical Director, Dr. Chitra Ramamurthy told reporters here today.

Quoting various population-based studies by experts in the field in Tamil Nadu, she said that the prevalence of this disease was two to 13 per cent, and Glaucoma now stood as a third leading cause of preventable blindness.

The disease, drying up of fluid in the eye and increasing the pressure, by its natural course, is slow and progressive and demands frequent follow up, Consultant Glaucoma and Pediatric, Dr. R. Muralidhar said.

To commemorate the Glaucoma week from March 13 to 18, free evaluation for glaucoma for all will be offered during the entire week at the Foundation, Chitra said.

Patients will also be given free anti-glaucoma medication in the week, depending on the availability, and those requiring further investigation, treatment and surgery are being offered at a concessional rate during the period, she said.

