Three women officers take on misogyny in film industry

Editor’s note:

We take it as a compliment that the issue we raised in these columns of Covai Post through a video clip – on misogyny in film industry – went viral on social media and more important had sparked off a lively debate with participation even from the film fraternity.

Our particular thanks to the police officers who were ready to speak and candidly at that. Although one is all for artistic freedom and right to speech and expression, we living in a civilized society need to know our responsibilities too.

This is the sum and substance of the reactions that poured into the offices of Covai Post, via phone calls, facebook, twitter and watsapp messages from across the state and abroad.

It was gratifying to see the national media picking up the issue with the seriousness it deserved – with all the main national television channels running the video clips and even got reactions from people from different walks of life.

For a toddler in the media industry, with just over two years in existence, the national media acknowledgment is sure a certificate that we would cherish and needless to say, it would inspire us to do even better.

Our video, featuring three police officials slamming double meaning dialogues and son lyrics in films, had attracted reactions from people who questioned the ‘money minded mentality’ of the film fraternity that only saw box office results at the cost of even corrupting the minds of the impressionable minds.

We at Covai Post, are both inspired as well as humbled by the success of the video and promise to work that can help make a meaningful contribution to the society, howsoever small it might be.

We appeal to our readers and viewers to continue to extend support and motivation to us, like you have been doing all this while.

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DwpINByGDg&t=1s