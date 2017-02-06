FLASH NEWS I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale Jayalalithaa died of severe infection that damaged organs, say doctors Bacterial infection in blood was underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath: Dr Richard Beale We want to dispel rumours on Jayalalithaa’s condition, treatment: Dr Balaji, coordinator for ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Three-year-old run over by lorry

Covai Post Network
February 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thiruvaiyaru: A three-year-old child was fatally run over by a tiles-laden lorry near Thiruvaiyaru.

Selvamani, resident of Vadugar Palayam village in Ariyalur district is working at a hosiery unit in Tiruppur. His wife Kannagi along with their child Pradipsa visited her mother Saroja’s house at Akilandapuram near Thiruvaiyaru.

Saroja was washing the dishes in a public tap near her house on Sunday evening. When Pradipsa was trying to go to her grandmother, a tiles-laden lorry bound for Mysore from Karaikkal ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Thiruvaiyaru police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to government hospital for postmortem.

Police also registered a case and arrested the lorry driver, Praveen Kumar, native of Iluppa Koraiyur.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS