Three-year-old run over by lorry

Thiruvaiyaru: A three-year-old child was fatally run over by a tiles-laden lorry near Thiruvaiyaru.

Selvamani, resident of Vadugar Palayam village in Ariyalur district is working at a hosiery unit in Tiruppur. His wife Kannagi along with their child Pradipsa visited her mother Saroja’s house at Akilandapuram near Thiruvaiyaru.

Saroja was washing the dishes in a public tap near her house on Sunday evening. When Pradipsa was trying to go to her grandmother, a tiles-laden lorry bound for Mysore from Karaikkal ran over her, killing her on the spot.

Thiruvaiyaru police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to government hospital for postmortem.

Police also registered a case and arrested the lorry driver, Praveen Kumar, native of Iluppa Koraiyur.