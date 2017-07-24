Tieup with East Africa in healthcare, education on cards

Coimbatore: India and East Africa are to collaborate in the healthcare and education sectors, focusing on greater exchange and partnership opportunities.

A delegation of the local chapter of CII from healthcare and education sectors met representatives of the International Trade Centre (ITC), Geneva, two days ago to explore possible avenues for collaboration to expand and develop the two sectors in East Africa.

ITC, through its Supporting Indian Trade and Investment for East Africa (SITA) project, is working towards promoting Indian investment in key sectors like agri-business and manufacturing in five East African countries – Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania, SITA coordinator Govinda Venuprasad said in a statement.

With the fast growing demand for accessible and quality healthcare as well as higher education in SITA project countries, healthcare and higher education had been identified as emerging sectors with significant potential for internationalisation. India was an emerging leader in the two sectors, he added.

An overview of SITA project was presented and an action plan would be prepared soon, Venuprasad said.