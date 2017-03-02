FLASH NEWS No plan to extract Methane or Shale Gas from TN: ONGC Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi

Coimbatore


Timeless designs will rule future public transport

Covai Post Network
March 2, 2017

With the demands of the consumer scaling upwards each day, even public transport systems have to adopt timeless designs along with a mixture of other qualities, said G. Sathiyaseelan, General Manager, Ashok Leyland, here on Thursday.

Speaking at a one-day workshop on Automative Styling at Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT), Sathiyaseelan said that a product should have the right mix of design, colour, texture, ambience, comfort and satisfaction.

He also explained the process of developing timeless designs and gave detailed design procedures to develop and evaluate designs by discussing the case study of Himalayan, the first adventure bike made by Royal Enfield.

Sanghamitra Datta, Managing Director of Stylus Automotive, motivated participants to bring out the understanding and interest required for an automotive designer to bring amazing designs into the market.

As a part of the workshop and Expo, a logo design competition titled ‘Go Green’ was conducted, which was won by K. Vipin of Info Institute of Engineering.

“KCT would also be conducting a four-day hands-on workshop on Automotive Styling in association with Novel Academy, Chennai during April 2017, with leading design experts from automotive companies in India,” said a release from the institution.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS