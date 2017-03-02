Timeless designs will rule future public transport

With the demands of the consumer scaling upwards each day, even public transport systems have to adopt timeless designs along with a mixture of other qualities, said G. Sathiyaseelan, General Manager, Ashok Leyland, here on Thursday.

Speaking at a one-day workshop on Automative Styling at Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT), Sathiyaseelan said that a product should have the right mix of design, colour, texture, ambience, comfort and satisfaction.

He also explained the process of developing timeless designs and gave detailed design procedures to develop and evaluate designs by discussing the case study of Himalayan, the first adventure bike made by Royal Enfield.

Sanghamitra Datta, Managing Director of Stylus Automotive, motivated participants to bring out the understanding and interest required for an automotive designer to bring amazing designs into the market.

As a part of the workshop and Expo, a logo design competition titled ‘Go Green’ was conducted, which was won by K. Vipin of Info Institute of Engineering.

“KCT would also be conducting a four-day hands-on workshop on Automotive Styling in association with Novel Academy, Chennai during April 2017, with leading design experts from automotive companies in India,” said a release from the institution.