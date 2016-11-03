Tiruchi twin murder: 6 surrender

Six persons, wanted by the Jeeyapuram police in connection with the brutal murder of two brothers near Kuzhumani on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Tuesday, surrendered before the second additional district munsif cum judicial magistrate court in Kumbakonam today.

The six were identified as E. Nagaraj (26) of Koppu village, M Gopal (23) of Udayarpatti near K K Nagar, T Manikandan (20) of Kuzhumani, R Vignesh (20) of Kuzhumani, R Dinesh (20) of Mannachanallur and P Ezhumalai (20) of Moolangudi near Kuzhumani.

The gang hacked to death 28-year-old G Raja alias Annavi, a mini lorry driver, and his younger brother G Boopathy, a coconut vendor, and cut off a hand of their friend Vadivelu (23) of Ayilampettai area in broad daylight in Koppu village.

The three were chatting near a culvert outside Koppu village around 10 a.m., when the gang arrived in a car and two motorcycles. They attacked the three with lethal weapons indiscriminately, killing Raja and Boopathy on the spot.

Vadivelu had a miraculous escape.

After confirming that the brothers were dead, the gang fled the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the murders could be fallout of a long-term enmity between the brothers and a relative of the same village.