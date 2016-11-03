FLASH NEWS I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed Supreme Court attaches Sahara’s Aamby valley project in Lonavala, report Initially diagnosed with sepsis, infection in chest, urine. Later discovered there was bacteria in her blood: Dr Richard Beale on Jayalalithaa’s health Jayalalithaa was conscious when she signed election papers:Dr Richard Beale on ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s health Not normal practice to photograph critically ill patient unless he/she wants it, invasion of privacy: Dr Richard Beale Jayalalithaa died of severe infection that damaged organs, say doctors Bacterial infection in blood was underlying problem. Infection spread to organs, led to shortness of breath: Dr Richard Beale We want to dispel rumours on Jayalalithaa’s condition, treatment: Dr Balaji, coordinator for ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Apollo Hospital BCCI Media manager Nishant Arora resigns, Committee of Administrators closes offices of BCCI President and Secretary Governor accepts resignation letter of TN CM O Panneerselvam

Tiruchi twin murder: 6 surrender

November 3, 2016

Six persons, wanted by the Jeeyapuram police in connection with the brutal murder of two brothers near Kuzhumani on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Tuesday, surrendered before the second additional district munsif cum judicial magistrate court in Kumbakonam today.

The six were identified as E. Nagaraj (26) of Koppu village, M Gopal (23) of Udayarpatti near K K Nagar, T Manikandan (20) of Kuzhumani, R Vignesh (20) of Kuzhumani, R Dinesh (20) of Mannachanallur and P Ezhumalai (20) of Moolangudi near Kuzhumani.

The gang hacked to death 28-year-old G Raja alias Annavi, a mini lorry driver, and his younger brother G Boopathy, a coconut vendor, and cut off a hand of their friend Vadivelu (23) of Ayilampettai area in broad daylight in Koppu village.

The three were chatting near a culvert outside Koppu village around 10 a.m., when the gang arrived in a car and two motorcycles. They attacked the three with lethal weapons indiscriminately, killing Raja and Boopathy on the spot.

Vadivelu had a miraculous escape.

After confirming that the brothers were dead, the gang fled the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the murders could be fallout of a long-term enmity between the brothers and a relative of the same village.

