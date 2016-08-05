Tiruneveli businessman complains against Sasikala Pushpa

The worst fears of suspended AIADMK Rajya Sabha member, now unattached, Sasikala Pushpa are beginning to come true.

On Friday, Tirunelveli based travel agent Rajesh filed a complaint against Sasikala Pushpa of swindling a huge amount of money from him on the promise of getting him a civil works contract in his city.

According to a complaint filed with the Tirunelveli police, Rajesh alleged that he had paid a sum of Rs 20 lakh to the Rajya Sabha MP for help in getting a civil contract, which she promised to get. But endless wait was the result and no contract was forthcoming.

After Sasikala was ousted from the party and all party posts by AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa last Monday following her outburst in the Rajya Sabha, the businessman said that he gathered courage to file the complaint.

Efforts to reach Sasikala for her comment proved futile as her mobile went unanswered.

Sasikala and her son and husband had moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail, fearing arrest by Chennai police on any complaint. The court has fixed Monday as the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha MP, one of the very few who dared to speak out against the leadership of the party by alleging that there was a threat to her life as also that she was being forced to resign from her constitutional post, had also moved the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

During her outburst in Parliament, she also appealed to the chair to facilitate adequate security for her as she feared for her life.