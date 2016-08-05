01 Jun 2017, Edition - 688, Thursday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • NASA is set to launch the world’s first mission to the Sun next year
  • South Africa has launched an eight-team T20 league of its own
  • A complaint has been filed with IT department against CM Siddaramaiah & his son alleging amassing wealth disproportionately by benami means
  • Automobile dealers based near Bengaluru’s Bellandur Lake failed to get a reprieve from the National Green Tribunal
  • India are clubbed with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in Group B
  • NASA to launch world’s first mission to Sun in 2018
  • Police arrested 8 people including Kannur Youth Congress district president, Rijil Makkutty, for slaughtering an ox calf in public
  • Uttar Pradesh government transferred a PCS officer on 28th May who was already dead for six months
  • Co-founder of MakeMyTrip quit Twitter saying that he was disappointed at seeing the curbs on people’s freedom to eat
  • Hundreds of cows and buffalos are on sale on sites like OLX and Quikr
Coimbatore

Tiruneveli businessman complains against Sasikala Pushpa

Covai Post Network
August 5, 2016

The worst fears of suspended AIADMK Rajya Sabha member, now unattached, Sasikala Pushpa are beginning to come true.

On Friday, Tirunelveli based travel agent Rajesh filed a complaint against Sasikala Pushpa of swindling a huge amount of money from him on the promise of getting him a civil works contract in his city.

According to a complaint filed with the Tirunelveli police, Rajesh alleged that he had paid a sum of Rs 20 lakh to the Rajya Sabha MP for help in getting a civil contract, which she promised to get. But endless wait was the result and no contract was forthcoming.

After Sasikala was ousted from the party and all party posts by AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa last Monday following her outburst in the Rajya Sabha, the businessman said that he gathered courage to file the complaint.

Efforts to reach Sasikala for her comment proved futile as her mobile went unanswered.

Sasikala and her son and husband had moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail, fearing arrest by Chennai police on any complaint. The court has fixed Monday as the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha MP, one of the very few who dared to speak out against the leadership of the party by alleging that there was a threat to her life as also that she was being forced to resign from her constitutional post, had also moved the Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

During her outburst in Parliament, she also appealed to the chair to facilitate adequate security for her as she feared for her life.

ALSO READ

Comments 1
I really like and appreciate your post. Really Cool. [cours de theatre] - Jun 01, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon: Is it Safe or Not?
May 05, 2017

It is the season of watermelons. The sweet delight has filled the carts of all fruit sellers in town, and we couldn’t be happier. Apart from being an extremely hydrating fruit….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

6 Most Effective Home Remedies for Cholesterol
May 05, 2017

High cholesterol is one of the primary reasons for heart disease. While looking for risk factors your doctor advises testing for Total Cholesterol, Low….

Read More