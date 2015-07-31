29 May 2017, Edition - 685, Monday
Coimbatore

Tirupur air rifle competition begins

Covai Post Network
July 31, 2015

The district-level 10 Metre Air Rifle Competition, organized by the Tirupur District Air Rifle Club, was inaugurated in Tirupur on Thursday.

The competition will be held in three categories – sub-junior men and women, junior men and women, and young men and women. About 150 participants, from schools all over Tirupur district, have registered for the events. The events will be conducted at the Tirupur District Air Rifle Club grounds at Nallur on Kangayam Road.

Winners of the district-level competitions are eligible to take part in the state-level competitions, scheduled to be held in Madurai.

Prizes will be distributed during the function to be held on August 8 at the club’s ground, with the Tirupur City Police Commissioner S.N. Seshasai as the chief guest.

