‘Tis the season to show creativity

Kochi: Every nook and corner is sparkling, a Christmassy feel permeates the air, and trees and stars adorn all homes. The season of joy and sharing is also a season for some to let out their creative spark with all things bright and beautiful.

Every year is unique and there is never a repeat in the décor at Hotel Grand in Kochi which ushers in the spirit of Xmas with its subtle and eye-catching décor created by its owner Sonia Kottoor.

Creativity runs riot with Sonia and anything and everything turns into a piece de resistance at her hands. “Normally, porcelain is the regularly used material for decorations at Xmas. I make it a point to make my own décor pieces with whatever I can catch hold of,” says the talented lady.

This time around, its pebbles that magically transform into candlestands and cute little flower pots, adding a signature touch to her hotel. As a dexterous painter as well, she has created intricate designs on the pebbles, with even the nativity scene painted on them with clarity and finish.

Even her wreaths made of straw stand out for the simple yet stunning designs. Always thinking out of the box, Sonia has also decided to do away with the conventional tree and gone for small branches covered with multihued twines and hanging beads. A self taught artist, Sonia remembers how years ago she was asked by her in-laws to deck the hotel during Xmas.

“I was so nervous back then but I somehow managed. But for the past 18 years, every Xmas is special at the hotel and people just walk in to admire the stars, bells and baubles with doily paper and the delicate paper holly,” she says.

Some put their seasonal creativity to good use as entrepreneurs. Suja Martin has been making wreaths with natural raw materials for years now. “Before, I used to source dried berries, pines and fruits from my friends in the US, but now most things are available here,” she says. Suja’s dry flower arrangements deck up many homes in Kochi and she even provides her assistance for the interiors finishing work on new homes.

For those who want to decorate their homes in a jiffy, Shana Xavy has come up with Xmas themed reusable stickers. Santas, reindeers and snowmen… all come alive on your glass doors and windows.